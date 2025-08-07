Belize man jailed again for assaulting ex-common-law wife twice in one week

Police also reported discovering a trail at the residence, indicating the victims were dragged from the house to the shoreline.

Belize: Barely a week after confessing in court to assaulting his ex-common-law wife, 26-year-old Charles Richard August has found himself once again behind bars facing a second charge of assault involving the same woman.

August, the two-time assault assailant from Antelope Street in Belize City, appeared once again before Magistrate Ludlow Black on Monday, August 4, 2025 unrepresented to answer for the fresh count of assault that allegedly occurred on July31.

August pleaded not guilty to the assault charges on his ex-common-law wife, and was granted bail of $3,000 plus one surety by the Magistrate Black. Unfortunately the 26-year-old was unable to secure the amount and had to be remanded at the Belize Central Prison.

Although he was granted bail with conditions to weekly report to the Mahogany Street Police Station, stay 100 feet away from the victim at all times and avoid any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

In a dramatic turn of events his ex-common-law wife who was also his surety for a gun related case asked the magistrate court to revoke August’s bail leaving August with a chance to remain in prison for the unrelated gun matter.

The court acknowledged that the ex-common-law wife has withdrawn her support for August.

The latest charge comes only days after August faced the court on charges of assaulting the same woman on Tuesday, July 29 where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined $300 plus $5 in court costs, to be paid by August 15 or he was to serve three months in prison.

August is set to return to court on the latest assault charges later this year, but this is reportedly not the only time the 26-year-old has had a run-in with the law, as in November 2023 August was convicted of stealing $2,450.

August similarly faced another legal trouble in December 2022 after he and his then girlfriend were remanded for possession of illegal firearm and ammunition charges.