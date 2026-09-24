Trinidad: 21-year-old woman shot after being lured outside home in Rio Claro

Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly shot a 21-year-old woman in the leg after calling her outside her home in Navet Village, Rio Claro.

Trinidad and Tobago: A woman has been shot in the leg after being called outside her home in Navet Village, Rio Claro, on Tuesday, September 22, by an unknown gunman.

The victim has been identified as a 21-year-old, however, her name has not been publicly released by the officials yet.

According to the reports, the woman was at her home located across the Southern Main Road around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, when she was approached by the man, who started speaking with her before pulling an object that resembled a firearm from his waist.

The man then fired two consecutive shots in her direction that hit her in the leg. The woman then felt a burning sensation in her left leg and immediately ran inside. She then discovered that she had been shot.

The gunman immediately fled from the scene.

The relatives of the woman subsequently assisted her to the Rio Claro Health Centre, where she was admitted and treated for the wounds. She was later discharged from the centre.

Preliminary reports noted that the officers from the Rio Claro CID then visited the health centre. He met the victim and interviewed her along with several other people present there.

The CSI officials processed the area and recovered two apparent 9mm spent shells along with one apparent projectile.

Furthermore, the officials have not publicly disclosed who they suspect is behind this, or the possible motive.

The incident has raised questions among the residents as a user commented, “She felt a burning sensation in her left leg ran inside then realized she was shot So she didn't realize that wen she saw d gun, hear d noise only when she reach inside then she realized Anyways fast recovery not judging.”

Another user commented, “Well the good thing about this she saw his face and could identify him to the police so an arrest should be imminent soon.”

Further enquiries into the matter remain underway as the police are carrying out search operations to locate the suspect.