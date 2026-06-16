Aircraft that vanished en route to Tobago found, no fatalities reported

Officials confirmed the aircraft did not crash and that all on board are safe, as authorities shift focus to investigating the circumstances behind the mid-air disappearance.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: The Dominican Republic-registered private aircraft that disappeared while en route from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Tobago has been located, and no fatalities have been reported.

St Vincent Minister of National Security, Major the Honourable St Clair Leacock, has disclosed the information on private Beech 58P Pressurized Baron aircraft, registration number, HI-1145, stating that the plane has not crashed and that regional authorities know its current location.

Minister Leacock addressed the public’s concerns through the “New Times” radio program.

What I can say is that to the best of my knowledge that the aircraft has not crashed and there has not been a loss of life, Leacock stated.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Eli Zakour confirmed that authorities were actively responding to the situation.

Search operations were ongoing as aviation authorities across Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines awaited any communication or signs of the missing aircraft.

The Deputy Prime minister emphasised that the authorities are focusing their attention on individuals who were on board rather than the aircraft itself.

We are concerned not so much about the aircraft because aircraft don't fly themselves, but the people who fly in that aircraft, he stated.

The twin-engine Beechcraft Baron departed from Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent at 11:52 a.m. on Friday, June 12, carrying two passengers. It was destined for the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. However, the air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft during the journey and all data abruptly ceased mid-flight.

Officials have confirmed that everyone on board is safe. Investigators are still examining the events that led to the aircraft's disappearance.

Further details are yet to be released as investigations progresses and authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.