PM Drew arrives at overseas medical facility for diagnostic tests, remains stable

Prime Minister Terrance Drew is undergoing diagnostic tests overseas after doctors at Joseph N France General Hospital recommended specialised observation following his admission in Basseterre.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has reached an overseas medical facility and is currently undergoing diagnostic tests, as the Cabinet Secretariat has confirmed four days after he was first admitted to a hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Cabinet Secretariat and Deputy Prime Minister noted that Drew has safely arrived and is comfortably settled at the facility alongside his family. The Specialists overseas have consulted directly with the clinical team at the Joseph N France General Hospital in Basseterre to review and understand his medical records and coordinate his ongoing care.

Officials noted that Drew is currently in a stable condition, fully alert and in good spirits as the tests are continuing.

Government operations and social and economic activities across the Federation are continuing as normal under the direction of Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley.

First and foremost, I wish to reassure every petitioner and division, our Prime Minister is in good spirits. His leadership team remains unified and focused, and the business of the government and the nation continues without interruption, he noted.

According to the reports, Drew was admitted to the Joseph N France General Hospital on the evening of August 30, 2026 after being reported with mild discomfort, nausea and headache. He was kept in for observation and clinical evaluation.

He was under 18 hours of monitoring and doctors confirmed that Drew was awake, stable and alert. However, the full medical team recommended, out of caution, that he should be transported abroad for specialised observation and precautionary monitoring.

Through a statement issued on August 31, 2026, the Cabinet Secretariat asked the nation to keep Drew in their prayers for a swift and full recovery, and assured that the business of government would continue seamlessly and without interruption.

In the September 1, update, the Prime Minister and his family thanked citizens, residents and regional and international partners for their support and prayers.

The Prime Minister and his wife also convey their deepest gratitude to everyone who has reached out, Hanley said.

According to the reports, no destination country or specific diagnosis has been disclosed in any of the government's statements so far. The officials noted that further updates would be issued as necessary.