2026-02-10 16:19:56
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica welcomes over 15,400 cruise passengers as 13 vessels call this week 

Dominica’s Tourism Ministry announces a mix of luxury liners, boutique ships and mega vessels arriving at key ports this week.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: A total of 15,402 passengers are expected to arrive in Dominica aboard 13 cruise vessels during this week from February 9 to 14, 2026. The arrival of these thousands of passengers will mark another strong period for the cruise tourism sector of the island.

According to the weekly cruise schedule shared by the Tourism Ministry of Dominica, the island will welcome a diverse mix of luxury liners, boutique ships and mega cruise vessels across multiple ports including Woodbridge Bay Port, Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

The cruise week opened on February 9 with four vessels arriving on the same day including MV Enchanted Princess, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer and MV Wind Spirit. Midweek traffic will also remain strong with SY Sea Cloud II arriving on February 10 followed by MV Jewel of the Seas and MS Nautica on February 11 together contributing more than 3,300 passengers in one day. February 12 sees continued momentum with MV Aidablu and MV Seabourn Ovation calling at Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.

The busiest day of the schedule is February 13 with three vessels in port including MV Viking Sea MV, Seven Seas Splendor and SY Seadream II which will bring over 1,900 passengers. The week concludes on February 14 with MV Mein Schiff 2 arriving with 2,894 passengers.

Cruise Weekly Schedule: February 9 to February 14 2026

February 9 

  • MV Enchanted Princess arrives at Woodbridge Bay Port at 9 AM and departs at 7 PM with 3,560 passengers

  • MV Royal Clipper arrives at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth Anchorage at 11:30 AM and departs at 6 PM with 260 passengers

  • MV Wind Spirit arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 8 AM and departs at 6 PM with 156 passengers

February 10 

  • SY Sea Cloud II arrives at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth at 7 AM and departs at 10 PM with 300 passengers

February 11 

  • MV Jewel of the Seas arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 8 AM and departs at 6 PM with 2,496 passengers

  • MS Nautica arrives at Woodbridge Bay Port at 7 AM and departs at 7 PM with 830 passengers

February 12 

  • MV Aidablu arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 6 AM and departs at 8 PM with 2,192 passengers

  • MV Seabourn Ovation arrives at Woodbridge Bay Port at 8 AM and departs at 6 PM with 600 passengers

February 13 

  • MV Viking Sea arrives at Woodbridge Bay Port at 7:30 AM and departs at 6 PM with 1,000 passengers

  • MV Seven Seas Splendor arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 8 AM and departs at 6 PM with 818 passengers

  • SY Seadream II arrives at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth Anchorage at 8 AM and departs at 2:30 PM with 116 passengers

February 14 

  • MV Mein Schiff 2 arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 7:30 AM and departs at 7 PM with 2,894 passengers

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Audley Shaw
Uncategorised

Jamaican Agro minister calls for US cooperation on cannabis Industry

2026-02-10 14:33:56

Uncategorised

Visa waiver agreement between St Kitts-Nevis and Rwanda

2026-02-10 14:33:56

Uncategorised

Government Cuts Land Costs for St Kitts and Nevis Citizens

2026-02-10 14:33:56

Lorip Mc Donald turns centenarian PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Guyana welcomes newest centenarian, Lorip Mc Donald

2026-02-10 14:33:56

Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, St Kitts and Nevis (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Over 11,000 air passengers visits St Kitts for Sugar Mas 52

2026-02-10 14:33:56

Trinidad: 2-year-old found unresponsive at daycare died due to blunt force, confirms autopsy (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Trinidad: 2-year-old pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in ba...

2026-02-10 14:33:56

Trinidad and Tobago

CPL 2025 Match 7 Highlights: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons win by 8 runs

2026-02-10 14:33:56

Jamaica

Jamaica: Missing toddlers found stabbed to death, father in custody

2026-02-10 14:33:56