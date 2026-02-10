Dominica welcomes over 15,400 cruise passengers as 13 vessels call this week
Dominica’s Tourism Ministry announces a mix of luxury liners, boutique ships and mega vessels arriving at key ports this week.
Dominica: A total of 15,402 passengers are expected to arrive in Dominica aboard 13 cruise vessels during this week from February 9 to 14, 2026. The arrival of these thousands of passengers will mark another strong period for the cruise tourism sector of the island.
According to the weekly cruise schedule shared by the Tourism Ministry of Dominica, the island will welcome a diverse mix of luxury liners, boutique ships and mega cruise vessels across multiple ports including Woodbridge Bay Port, Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.
The cruise week opened on February 9 with four vessels arriving on the same day including MV Enchanted Princess, MV Royal Clipper, MV Star Flyer and MV Wind Spirit. Midweek traffic will also remain strong with SY Sea Cloud II arriving on February 10 followed by MV Jewel of the Seas and MS Nautica on February 11 together contributing more than 3,300 passengers in one day. February 12 sees continued momentum with MV Aidablu and MV Seabourn Ovation calling at Roseau and Woodbridge Bay.
The busiest day of the schedule is February 13 with three vessels in port including MV Viking Sea MV, Seven Seas Splendor and SY Seadream II which will bring over 1,900 passengers. The week concludes on February 14 with MV Mein Schiff 2 arriving with 2,894 passengers.
Cruise Weekly Schedule: February 9 to February 14 2026
February 9
MV Enchanted Princess arrives at Woodbridge Bay Port at 9 AM and departs at 7 PM with 3,560 passengers
MV Royal Clipper arrives at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth Anchorage at 11:30 AM and departs at 6 PM with 260 passengers
MV Star Flyer arrives at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth at 11:30 AM and departs at 6 PM with 180 passengers
MV Wind Spirit arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 8 AM and departs at 6 PM with 156 passengers
February 10
SY Sea Cloud II arrives at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth at 7 AM and departs at 10 PM with 300 passengers
February 11
MV Jewel of the Seas arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 8 AM and departs at 6 PM with 2,496 passengers
MS Nautica arrives at Woodbridge Bay Port at 7 AM and departs at 7 PM with 830 passengers
February 12
MV Aidablu arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 6 AM and departs at 8 PM with 2,192 passengers
MV Seabourn Ovation arrives at Woodbridge Bay Port at 8 AM and departs at 6 PM with 600 passengers
February 13
MV Viking Sea arrives at Woodbridge Bay Port at 7:30 AM and departs at 6 PM with 1,000 passengers
MV Seven Seas Splendor arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 8 AM and departs at 6 PM with 818 passengers
SY Seadream II arrives at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth Anchorage at 8 AM and departs at 2:30 PM with 116 passengers
February 14
MV Mein Schiff 2 arrives at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at 7:30 AM and departs at 7 PM with 2,894 passengers
