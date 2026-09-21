Tobago: Several injured after two boats collide at Pigeon Point Heritage Park

Emergency responders, lifeguards and beachgoers rescued several people after a pirogue and a tour boat collided in the waters off Pigeon Point Heritage Park.

Tobago: A number of people were injured after the two vessels collided at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park in Tobago on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The emergency service intervention by the authorities were alerted and reached at the popular tourist area along the coast for conducting security operations.

Based on the initial information, the vessels involved during the incident were identified as a pirogue and a boat which was being controlled by one of the local tour operators working at the Pigeon Point. Several individuals fell overboard as the collision of the vessels took place.

The police and the emergency personnel immediately responded to the site of the incident as the rescue unit provided the assistance to the affected individuals and those injured were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.

Additional information available informs that the incident of collision between two vessels took place within the Pigeon Point area. The lifeguards and the visitors at the beach close to the incident site also immediately responded to rescue those involved.

Reports also state that one injured individual was carried on a stretcher from the shoreline to transport him to the nearby healthcare facility for the medical treatment.

Although as of now, the precise number of injured people and the scale of their injuries has not been officially determined. Therefore the information about the injury of eight people should be considered as a part of the initial reports despite a verified fact. The reports indicate that the incident is in the developing stage.

The further details about the situation that resulted in a collision between the two vessels, along with the speed of the vessels and whether the violation of applicable safety rules were involved is uncertain. The investigating officers are probing into the incident and the details awaited are expected to be revealed soon as police and related investigating bodies finish their probe.