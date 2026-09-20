Jamaica: Man shot dead in joint police-military operation in Westmoreland

A man known by the aliases “Jordan” and “Pepper” was killed during a joint police and military operation in Seaford Town as INDECOM launched an independent investigation.

Jamaica: A young man known by the names of “Jordan” and “Pepper” was killed in a coordinated police and military operation in Seaford Town, Westmoreland, Jamaica, during the early morning of Friday, September 18, 2026.

Based on the information available, the shooting incident took place soon after 3:00 a.m. in the course of the security operation. The deceased person’s complete personal details have not been officially disclosed by the authorities, authorities to this point have only identified him by his aliases.

The police have also informed that a firearm was retrieved after the shooting incident. Although, according to the details available from the police accounts, there has not been any specific information regarding the type of firearm, if the deceased reportedly opened a fire at the officers of the security forces, or the conditions surrounding the ongoing shooting and death of the person. These details are expected to be disclosed through the ongoing investigation into the matter.

The situation around the man’s killing has also prompted conflicting accounts. The nearby local residents have reported that the man was shot and killed at his residence when his children were with him. This information has not been officially verified by the investigators as of now and contrasts with the minimal official information available by the authorities as of now. Therefore currently it should be referred to as an accusation which depends on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), an official body responsible for independently conducting investigations in such incidents, the investigators from INDECOM responded to the incident site. Their investigation is substantial because the case involves a killing of a person through shooting by the officers of the security forces.

The recent case is reported during the already ongoing scrutiny of fatal shootings by the Jamaican security officers. According to the reports, 217 people have been killed by security officers during the year as of September 16, 2026 and 19 only during September. This is wider national data and does not determine any link between those cases and the recent Seaford Town case.