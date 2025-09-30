Guyana mandates body camera for police at ports of entry after airport extortion scandal

Guyana: The government of Guyana has issued new guidelines for police officers related to the implementation of a new directive requiring all law enforcement officers assigned to the country's ports of entry, including airports and border points, to wear body cameras from the start of this Monday, September 29, 2025. The officials stated that this move aims to enhance accountability and transparency within the security service.

According to the government, they made this decision after they received extortion allegations against the police officials at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). The Guyana Police Force, the CCTV footage of the area and other evidence supported the woman’s claims that the police ranks demanded a certain amount of money to release her lawful items.

Furthermore, the police officials disclosed that the officer who demanded money from the woman has been arrested and is placed under police custody. Along with that, they emphasised that the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched a full investigation into the allegations.

The GPF further issued a statement in which they stressed that they will not tolerate any stance on corruption and said that “if any officer is found to be guilty of extortion or bribery, he/she will face the full force of the law”.

The authority also reminded the general public that “no payments are needed to clear lawful items through CJIA or any other port”. They also urged the citizens to report “if any police officials request or demand any sort of money, then you can immediately report it to the nearest police authority”.

Authorities further defined the benefits of the body camera to the police officials and also to the general public that the body camera will enhance accountability by providing an unbiased recording of the interactions between law enforcement officers and the public.

They also said that it will promote transparency by providing the footage including the scenario that can be used to investigate complaints and allegations of misconduct.

“It will also build trust between the public and government as the use of body cameras demonstrates the government's commitment to transparency and accountability” the personnel's further stated.

Additionally they said that by implementing the body cameras, the Government of Guyana aims to prevent incidents like the alleged extortion at CJIA and ensure that law enforcement officers serve the public with integrity.

The community of the Guyana are very happy with the decision of the government that they are thinking about them more openly as people are saying that this move by the government will help us, the general public, to be safe around police officials who intimidate the general public by their positions. They are also appreciating this move by them and thanking them for thinking about them.