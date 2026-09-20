Trinidad: Eight bodies found in refrigerated unit at unauthorised Freeport property

Trinidad: Eight human bodies were found in a cold-storage unit at an illegal property near Jaisrie Street in Freeport, Trinidad on Thursday, September 17, 2026. The bodies were discovered in a coordinated operation after officials were informed regarding the inadequate storage of the remains of humans in the locality.

The operation was carried out by the officials from the Multi-Agency Task Force and other related authorities. Superintendent Haynes of the Multi-Agency Task Force Unit was joined by Sergeant Touissant at around 10:40 a.m. They subsequently headed to a white concrete property situated near Jaisrie Street. The property was later investigated as part of the inspection process into the manner in which bodies were reported to be stored.

The property was not legally approved for operating as a facility for preserving the remains of the dead bodies. Based on the available information received from the investigation, it reveals that the bodies were preserved in a refrigerated storage, instead of a legal facility authorised for storing the bodies. One body out of the eight was allegedly found in a condition of decomposition.

Officers from authorities along the Environmental Management Authority, the Chief Medical Officer’s Unit and regional authorities were present to address the circumstances. The authorities established that the human remains of the bodies required to be taken from a property to a legally authorised property.

The recent finding of the eight dead bodies has flagged concerns regarding the condition in which bodies were stored at the unauthorised refrigerated storing facility, or if the operators running the service had acquired the rights or legal approvals or documents. Authorities are investigating the circumstances regarding the preserving setup and the legal requirements that apply to the property.

At the current stage, any speculation regarding the discovery of the eight dead bodies must be considered premature. Further information regarding the incident depends on the ongoing investigation into the matter.