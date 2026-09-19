Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce wins bronze at inaugural ATHLOS London meet

Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce posted one podium finish at the inaugural ATHLOS London sporting event on September 18 in the women’s 400 metres in 49.39 seconds.

London: Jamaica’s Nickisha Pryce posted one podium finish at the inaugural ATHLOS London sporting event on September 18 clinching bronze medal in the women’s 400 metres whereas three other Jamaican sportspersons failed to win any medal across the 400m and 100m hurdles.

The sporting event took place at the StoneX Stadium, signified as the first ATHLOS sports meet that was hosted outside the United States. Pryce delivered Jamaica’s most notable performance of the evening, finishing the race in 49.39 seconds to secure the third spot in 400m women.

She was outperformed by Dominican Republic top performer Marileidy Paulino, who clinched the gold medal by clocking 48.73 seconds and Henriette Jæger successfully claimed the second position by posting 48.78 seconds and setting a new Norwegian national record. Netherlands’ Lieke Klaver finished at the fourth position behind Pryce, who finished the race in 49.66 seconds.

Jamaica’s Stacey Ann Williams also competed in the six-woman 400m final. However Williams secured fifth spot in 50.11 seconds, she was 0.45 seconds behind Pryce and the bronze-medal. Natalia Bukowiecka finished sixth with 50.55 seconds.

Another two athletes representing Jamaica contested in the 100m women’s hurdles, in which the difference between third and fourth position competitors was remarkably close. Danielle Williams finished fourth in 12.63 seconds but the precise timing she clocked was at 12.629. The Bahamian athlete Devynne Charlton was successful in winning the third spot after posting 12.626, signifying that Williams finished outside the top three by only 0.003 seconds.

Jamaica’s other hurdles finalist, Megan Simmonds was placed fifth in 12.66 seconds. Alaysha Johnson, America’s athlete clinched the gold medal by clocking 12.50 seconds, whereas Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan claimed silver in 12.51 seconds.

The outcome signifies that four athletes were competing from Jamaica in two finals and one medal at ATHLOS London meet. Jamaica’s only podium finish came from Pryce as bronze medal. The London sports meet was part of the ATHLOS, women-only athletic series established by entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.