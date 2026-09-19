36-year-old TTDF Corporal Renis Phillip drowns at Three Pools in Blanchisseuse

Trinidad & Tobago: A 36-year-old servicemember of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), officially recognised by the authorities as Corporal Renis Phillip from Point Fortin, lost his life by drowning at the Three Pools, Paria, Blanchisseuse, on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Preliminary reports available from the local sources recognise Phillip as the personnel of the Defence Force who lost his life due to drowning at the well-known recreational site. Based on the several reports accessible on September 17-18 recognise him as Corporal Renis Phillip aged 36 and indicate that he was an official of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

Three Pools is situated within the Paria, Blanchisseuse region at the North Coast area of Trinidad, popularly famous for its waterfalls, river pools, trekking trails and other scenic attractions. The location can be accessed by trekking pathway linking Blanchisseuse with destinations along Trinidad’s northern coastline. Accessible details about the trekking locates Three Pools inside the wider Blanchisseuse – Paria trail environment.

Based on the reports accessible at this time, Phillip went to Three Pools area on Thursday when he drowned. Although, the officially accessible details assessed does not reveal any confirmed information regarding the circumstances surrounding the drowning, revelation regarding if he was trying to swim and death or if any foul play is involved in the case. So any speculation regarding the incident should not be considered factual until officially verified by the officers investigating into the incident.

Similarly the details regarding the precise time when the incident took place, the conditions in which Phillip’s deceased body was retrieved and if the rescue personnels were contacted to arrive at the incident site has not been determined or verified according to the police or Defence Force account. The recent death raises the concern regarding safety and security at natural recreational locations.