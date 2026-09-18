Trans Guyana Airways aircraft veers off Mabaruma runway after pilot spots dog

A Trans Guyana Airways Cessna Caravan veered off the Mabaruma runway during landing after the pilot reportedly spotted a dog approaching the runway.

Guyana: An aircraft from Trans Guyana Airways veered off the runway at Mabaruma, Region One, on September 17, 2026, while attempting to land at approximately 8:15 a.m.

According to the reports, the Cessna Caravan, registered as 8R-GCC, ran off the runway while landing after the pilot saw a dog running towards the runway during landing.

From the preliminary findings, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority noted that the aircraft experienced a runway excursion.

The Public Communications Consultant at Trans Guyana Airways Kit Nascimento said there were 12 people on the plane. He said the pilot, Jessica Ramcharitar said she saw a black dog moving toward the runway as the plane was finishing the landing.

Nascimento said Ramcharitar attempted to use the brakes aggressively in response, however, the aircraft slid past the end of the runway and turned sideways.

Officials noted that no injuries were reported among the passengers.

Further information noted that the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority has dispatched its Accident and Investigation Team to Mabaruma to look into the incident and the situation.

This is the second such incident involving a Trans Guyana Airways aircraft in 2026. Previously in April, another of the airline's planes was forced off the runway at Eugene F. Correia International Airport after reportedly striking a capybara during landing. However, no injuries were reported in that incident either.

A video surfacing over the internet shows emergency personnel and firefighters calming the situation.

The incident has triggered concerns and questions regarding aircraft safety among the residents as a user commented, “As a person who travel to Mabaruma alot due to work, this was bound to happen one way or another. The Skywest agent always late to check in passengers for the flight ,and hurrying to weigh up cargo,I won't be suprise if it was overloaded.”

Furthermore, the authorities have classified the incident as a runway excursion and confirmed that an investigation remains under way.