CPL 2026: Guyana Amazon Warriors’ 9-wicket defeat sparks political debate on social media

A Facebook post alleging political interference after Guyana’s nine-wicket defeat to Antigua and Barbuda Falcons sparked debate online, although no evidence has been presented to support the claim.

Barbados: A local social-media account holder went to Facebook to share his opinion through the post on the platform after the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ tragic match loss by nine-wicket against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the opening qualifier round of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League.

The statement was made after the Warriors were bowled all-out at merely 76 runs in 15 overs hosted at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons chased the target of 77 for one wicket loss only in 5.2 overs, claiming the triumph with 9 wickets remaining and a qualification for the CPL final held on September 17, 2026

A Facebook account holder shared through his feed that, “Mohamed tomorrow: this is what corruption looks like under the PPP Guyana Amazon Warriors failed to reach over 100 runs in the play off against Antigua”

The post attracted controversy regarding the political involvement in the Warriors’ match loss. Some facebook users commented below the post sharing their views on the controversy including humorous and serious comments. As one user Sonia Sewdyal commented “Why I read this in his voice to 😂”, another user Clive Fredericks commented, defending the controversy “Who knows if the PPP had a hand in the Warriors loss after all it’s corruption and they are the best”

However the posted comments are just the public opinion and do not establish any verified fact regarding whether political interference was involved.

The events on the ground during match:

After completing the CPL league phase at the top spot recording 8 wins from 10 matches and claiming 16 points, The Warriors successfully advanced to the Qualifier 1. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons concluded its group stage campaign with six wins, three losses and one game with no result.

However, Guyana could not continue its impressive performance throughout the league losing the must-win match in the knockout stage.

Before the match began, Antigua won the toss and opted to field first. The Warriors scored 34 for one in the powerplay losing the wicket of Mavendra Dindyal getting out after scoring 11. The Warriors batting then collapsed following the introduction of spin.

The Pakistan duo of Sufyan Moqim and Shadab Khan delivered the crucial blow. The Warriors reached from 40 for two to 49 for nine, in a dramatic collapse seven batters made their way back to the dressing room scoring a total of nine runs.

Shadab Khan dismissed four batters giving 16 runs, whereas Sufyan Moqim finished with four wickets giving away just 13 runs. Shadab Khan also took a hat-trick of wickets. The duo took eight out of total 10 wickets of The Guyana Warriors.

Guyana’s highest batting scorers were Shai Hope and Glenn Phillips, both of whom scored 16 runs. Romario Shepherd scored 14 runs not out and the remaining batters failed to form a partnership.

Antigua’s run chase:

Rahkeem Cornwall quickly posted 49 runs from just 16 balls, whereas Elvin Lewis scored 23 runs off 13 balls not out. The Falcons smashed 77 runs for one wicket loss in only 5.2 overs to claim the victory by nine wickets, with 88 balls still left.

The CPL also posted and informed about the victory of Antigua and Barbados over the Guyana Warriors through its Facebook handle.

Post-match consequences:

The win over Guyana Warriors places Antigua and Barbuda Falcons into the final of CPL 2026. The Guyana Warriors have another chance to make their way to the finals through Qualifier 2, where they are going to compete with the Jamaica Kingsmen on September 18.

The social-media controversy after the devastating loss shows the frustration and disappointment by the fans regarding the Warriors’ match performance.