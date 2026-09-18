20-year-old Anthony William Perry shot dead in Belize City

Anthony William Perry, 20, died after being shot multiple times on Louise Bevans Street in Belize City. Police are investigating the fatal shooting and have not announced any arrests.

Belize: Anthony William Perry aged twenty-year-old was killed in a shooting in Belize City on the night of Wednesday, September 16, 2026, being the most recent victim of a reported homicide in the nation’s old capital. The incident took place on Louise Bevans Street, when Perry was shot and killed in the evening hours.

Based on the reports available as of September 16, 2026, Perry suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) in the city of Belize for medical assistance. The doctors tried to prevent his death but he lost his life at the hospital after suffering through injuries in the shooting incident.

The obtained preliminary information confirms the deceased as Anthony William Perry a twenty-year-old young Belizean man. The reports also inform about the location of the shooting incident at Louise Bevans Street in Belize City. The police were reportedly handling the incident on Louise Bevans Street that night.

During the time when the incident was first reported, officially accessible reports do not indicate any information regarding the circumstances around the incident, what prompted the shooting incident and what if Perry was particularly the intended target for the attacker. As of now no independently confirmed information is available regarding any arrest or charges against an accused person related to the death of William Perry.

The recent homicide adds to the series of gun-related incidents occurring in Belize City. The death of Perry is specifically notable and concerning considering his age, because he was only twenty-years-old. Although the details regarding what happened before the shooting incident, the identity of the accused, the type of weapon used and the motive behind the attack remains subject to the ongoing investigation. As the investigators are projected to disclose more details regarding the incident once they complete their investigation.