Grenada welcomes 20% more visitors during Spicemas 2026 festival

Visitor arrivals increased from 9,448 to 11,299 during the 10-day Spicemas festival, with international arrivals rising 24%, according to the Grenada Tourism Authority.

Grenada recorded an increase of 20% in total visitor arrivals during the 10-day Spicemas period from August 2 to August 11, 2026.

The Grenada Tourism Authority recorded that the arrival rose from 9,448 to 11,299 this year. Along with that, the non-national tourist arrivals experienced an even stronger increase with 24%, rising from 8,040 to 9,958.

The tourism authority noted that the rise in figures highlights the increasing appeal of Spicemas as a major cultural tourism experience and its significant contribution to the economy and tourism of Grenada.

The festival also resulted in an increase in activity across accommodations, transportation providers, restaurants, tour operators, vendors, and several other tourism-related businesses.

This year’s visitor growth surpassed the previous record of 13% set last year.

The Grenada Tourism Authority Chairman, Randall Dolland shared his remarks on this significant achievement saying, “It shows that Spice Mas continues to grow in popularity, and it's a festival that is in high demand and continues to be in high demand, not just across the region, not just across the Americas, but across the globe.We have arrivals from all over, from as far as Asia, coming into Spice Mas, and we are gonna continue to do our part with our partners, the Spice Mas Corporation, to ensure that Spice Mas continues to grow from strength to strength and ensure that the Mas is the best Mas by far.”

Dolland further thanked the partners such as the RGPS for maintaining high safety standards during the festival and also acknowledged the people of Grenada for being the warmest and friendliest hosts.

We also like to thank our other partners, the RGPS, for keeping a very safe Spicemas, and of course, the people of Grenada for always putting on a good show, for still being known as the warm and friendliest people in the region, and for Grenada to be statistically one of the safest destinations in the region, including our Spicemas, he said.

He further noted that the Grenada Tourism Authority will remain committed to enhancing the visitor experience, strengthening partnerships, and promoting Grenada’s unique brand to sustain momentum and secure Spicemas’s position as the leading festival in the Caribbean and globally.