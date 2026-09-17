2026-09-17 14:29:21
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Saint Lucia: Merrisa Auguste’s body identified; autopsy confirms death by strangulation

Police have confirmed the body found along the Millennium Highway is Merrisa Auguste, while a post-mortem examination determined she died by strangulation.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: The decomposed body that was discovered along the Millennium Highway in Castries has been officially confirmed as that of Merrisa Auguste, who was reported missing on Thursday September 10 at 3:30 pm.

The postmortem examination carried out on Monday 14th September 2026, revealed that it was caused by strangulation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Luke Defreitas reported.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force(RSLPF), expressed its deepest condolences to Merrisa’s family and loved ones and stated that they were committed and determined to see the case through to secure justice for her.

“The RSLPF extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Marissa Rogise.We recognize the profound impact of this loss and assure the family and the wider community that the force remains committed to bringing those responsible to justice,” Defreitas said.

He confirmed that two individuals are currently in police custody as the investigation continues alongside the help of the Major Crimes Unit.

“We can confirm that two individuals are currently in police custody and are assisting the Major Crimes Unit with its investigation,” he said.

The suspects are currently assisting the Major Crimes Unit with its investigations.

It was previously reported that Auguste was allegedly missing from September 9, which started around 5:00 p.m., according to the previous news.

Her pink Honda Fit car with the registration number PU1689, was found around Ti Colon, Castries road, with the front windshield with the words “TOP GIRL RIRI”.

Leader of the Opposition Allen Chastanet also stated the case of Auguste during a press conference that took place on Tuesday, September 15, where he spoke on the recent attacks on women. And further mentioned that her birthday would have been turning 23 years old the same day of the conference.

Further investigations into this matter are still ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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