Dominica unveils 48th Independence calendar under ‘Our Journey, Our Legacy, Our Future’

Dominica’s 48th Independence celebrations will begin with National Days of Prayer on September 19-20 and conclude with Community Service Day on November 4, featuring cultural, youth and heritage events.

Dominica: Dominica has officially launched the calendar for its 48th Independence anniversary under the theme “Our Journey, Our Legacy, Our Future”. The events for this year are aimed to honour the sacrifices of the past generations along with the development for the upcoming years.

Minister of Culture, Greta Roberts and Chief Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew addressed the attendees and outlined a comprehensive event focused on celebrating the nation’s culture and history.

The celebration will begin with National Days of Prayer and Thanksgiving from September 19 and 20.

“The celebrations will begin this Saturday, September 19th, and Sunday, September 20th, with the National Days of Prayer and Thanksgiving,” Roberts announced.

This year’s opening ceremony that is scheduled for September 26, 2026 will feature an innovative walkthrough parade at the Botanic Gardens. It is named “Voyage Kilty”.

“What you have is our first ever walkthrough parade called Voyage Kilty,” Matthew said.

This event is positioned as a cultural utopia where the people can explore Kalinago village, Dominica waterfall, stroll through exhibits, and enjoy live cultural performances.

“You step into the gates of a cultural utopia that draws you deeper and deeper in. The further you go, the more it tells you the story of who we are and what we do. Voyage Kilty.”

“A model Kalinago Village. A destination Dominica waterfall. Yes, a waterfall. A Creole fashion show. A live media presentation that features Creole and all other indigenous languages. Aerial acrobatics, live painting, and so much more,” he added.

October will be filled with traditional activities that will include Creole Fridays throughout the Fridays in the month on October 2, 9, 16 and 23.

On October 18, Heritage Day is scheduled to be held in the community of Paix Bouche.

Miss Wob Dwiyet Pageant will be on October 21 and National Madam Wob Dwiyet Pageant on October 20.

The World Creole Festival is scheduled for October 23rd to 25th at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. The event will feature Dominicans regional and international performers for three nights of pulsating rhythms of Creole music and entertainment.

The National Youth Rally will feature the young Dominicans on October 29, followed by the Zouk Créole (Jounen Kwéyòl), and the National Dress Parade on Friday, October 30.

The Cultural Extravaganza and Eat Fish Day will be held on October 31st ahead of the National Cultural Gala which will be held at the Botanic Gardens on Sunday, November 1.

Furthermore, the celebrations will culminate with the National Day Observance Ceremony on Tuesday, November 3. The National Day of Community Service on Wednesday, November 4.

This year's Community Service Day will combine both beautification activities with practical infrastructure projects in communities across the island.

“So we invite all Dominicans at home and abroad to take part in these activities. Display your flag proudly. Wear your national and cultural attire. Attend the activities in the communities. Support our artists, our musicians, our farmers, our vendors, our designers and small businesses,” Roberts said.

The season will end with the National Day of Community Service on November 4, 2026.