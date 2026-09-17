Guyanese woman dies at Bengaluru airport transit hotel hours after arriving in India
Guyanese accountant Racquel Olivia Chandni Seecharran was found unresponsive at a transit hotel in Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport while awaiting a connecting flight to Mangaluru.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
India: In a shocking development, a woman from Guyana that visited India for medical treatment was spotted unresponsive at a transit hotel accommodation at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. She was declared dead subsequently at a nearby hospital facility. Indian officials are probing the events resulting in her death
The woman was known to be Racquel Olivia Chandni Seecharran, a national of Guyana. Available reports indicate that Seecharran had visited India for health-related reasons and reached KIA from London on the evening of Tuesday, September, 15. She was expected to proceed with her trip to Mangaluru, in Karnataka, on Wednesday.
According to the reports, Seecharran flew on a Virgin Atlantic flight at around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. She was expected to board an IndiGo flight to Mangaluru at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday. While waiting to board her connecting flight, she checked in at the transit/day hotel situated at the airport’s arrival hall of Terminal 2 KIA.
The incident was officially reported in the morning of Wednesday when her scheduled hotel departure time came closer. Based on the information provided by airport security personnel, the staff at the hotel reception tried to connect with Seecharran through telephone but she did not respond. The hotel staff then visited her room, where Seecharran was discovered lying unresponsive.
The airport’s medical staff was contacted and they reached the room and gave medical attention and later she was moved to the private hospital nearby through an ambulance. The doctor carried out the medical assessment of the woman at around 12:22 p.m. Subsequently no pulse was noticed by the medical team and she was pronounced dead by the medical team at approximately 1:08 p.m.
The police were later informed about the incident, afterwards the officers launched an investigation into the matter. The reason for the woman’s death has not been officially determined. The conditions resulting in her death remain subject to the further investigation.
Seecharran in Guyana was working as an accountant at Hughes, Fields and Stoby (HFS), where she served for around 20 years. Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes characterised her as a widely respected employee in the organisation and expressed grief over her death.
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
Latest
- Guyana: Newborn infant found dead in garbage container at Bo...
-
Belize: Man dies after motorcycle crashes into culvert in Or...
-
Dominica’s PM Skerrit wishes Indian PM Modi good health on 7...
-
Saint Lucia: Merrisa Auguste’s body identified; autopsy conf...
-
Guyanese woman dies at Bengaluru airport transit hotel hours...