Guyanese woman dies at Bengaluru airport transit hotel hours after arriving in India

India : In a shocking development, a woman from Guyana that visited India for medical treatment was spotted unresponsive at a transit hotel accommodation at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, September 16, 2026. She was declared dead subsequently at a nearby hospital facility. Indian officials are probing the events resulting in her death

The woman was known to be Racquel Olivia Chandni Seecharran, a national of Guyana. Available reports indicate that Seecharran had visited India for health-related reasons and reached KIA from London on the evening of Tuesday, September, 15. She was expected to proceed with her trip to Mangaluru, in Karnataka, on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Seecharran flew on a Virgin Atlantic flight at around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. She was expected to board an IndiGo flight to Mangaluru at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday. While waiting to board her connecting flight, she checked in at the transit/day hotel situated at the airport’s arrival hall of Terminal 2 KIA.

The incident was officially reported in the morning of Wednesday when her scheduled hotel departure time came closer. Based on the information provided by airport security personnel, the staff at the hotel reception tried to connect with Seecharran through telephone but she did not respond. The hotel staff then visited her room, where Seecharran was discovered lying unresponsive.

The airport’s medical staff was contacted and they reached the room and gave medical attention and later she was moved to the private hospital nearby through an ambulance. The doctor carried out the medical assessment of the woman at around 12:22 p.m. Subsequently no pulse was noticed by the medical team and she was pronounced dead by the medical team at approximately 1:08 p.m.

The police were later informed about the incident, afterwards the officers launched an investigation into the matter. The reason for the woman’s death has not been officially determined. The conditions resulting in her death remain subject to the further investigation.