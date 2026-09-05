2026-09-14 03:52:48
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CPL 2026: Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Jamaica Kingsmen by eight wickets

Guyana Amazon Warriors chased down Jamaica Kingsmen’s 159/7 in 17.2 overs, reaching 160/2 to secure an eight-wicket win with 16 balls remaining.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Guyana: Guyana Amazon Warriors rise to the 2nd Position in the CPL 2026 table, just edging out Jamaica Kingsmen, capturing the win by 8 wickets and 16 balls still remaining in the match.

The 26th Match of the Caribbean Premier League was scheduled on September 4, 2026, at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Kingsmen were put in to bat first as Amazon Warriors won the toss and elected to field. Kingsmen scored 159/7 in 20 overs and set the target of 160 for the Amazon Warriors.

Warriors reached the target in 17.2 overs, scoring 160/2.

Scorecard: Jamaica Kingsmen

  • Maaz Sadaqat: 35(34)

  • Kirk McKenzie: 1(3)

  • Keacy Carty: 18(12)

  • Usman Khan: 10(12)

  • Keemo Paul: 15(15)

  • Rovman Powell: 0(1)

  • Hassan Khan: 62(29)*

  • Odean Smith: 13(14)

  • Vitel Lawes: 0(0)*

  • Extras: 5 (lb 2, w 3)

Scorecard: Guyana Amazon Warriors

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 54(35)

  • Mavendra Dindyal: 33(17)

  • Shai Hope: 39(35)*

  • Shimron Hetmyer: 30(17)*

  • Extras: 4 (lb 2, w 2)

Dwaine Pretorius claimed the title of Player of the Match by capturing 2 wickets in the three overs he bowled.

During a post-match interview, Pretorius noted that this match marked GAW’s first game back home and mentioned that their performance in today’s match sets the bar really high from a team perspective.

Lastly, he added, “I think the region will be really proud of our performance tonight.”

Guyana Amazon Warriors currently have 10 points in the 2026 league by winning 5 of 5 matches they’ve played so far.

Jamaica Kingsmen have 8 points by winning 4 of 9 matches they’ve played in the CPL 2026.

The 27th match of CPL 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, between Barbados Tridents and Trinbago Knight Riders.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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