Belize to receive seven fire trucks from Japan as donation

Belize is set to receive seven fire trucks from Japan to strengthen the National Fire Service, with the vehicles expected to arrive by the end of 2026 and firefighter training planned for January 2027.

Belize: Belize is set to be provided with seven trucks from Japan as part of the initiative to reinforce the nation’s emergency management and fire response capabilities.

Based on the official announcement, the donation of seven trucks was officially approved by the Government of Belize and the Embassy of Japan at the Belmopan Fire Station and the vehicles are estimated to be worth around BZD $1,303,886 (US$1.3 million).

The trucks are anticipated to reach Belize by the end of 2026. The formal handover of the vehicles will take place upon their arrival in Belize.

The seven fire-trucks are aimed to enhance the fire-fighting capacity of the nation throughout multiple districts comprising Orange Walk, Cayo, Corozal and Stann Creek. In the Belize District, vehicles will serve Belize City, Caye Caulker and Ladyville the Belize District in Belize City, Caye Caulker and Ladyville.

A truck assigned to the Cayo District will be used for Belmopan, whereas Stann Creek District’s Dangriga is also anticipated to be allocated a vehicle. The donation is part of the broader initiative by the Belize Government to upgrade and strengthen its fleet of the National Fire Service.

The Government of Belize’s 2026-27 budget document particularly mentions the requirement for extra fire trucks and resources along with the highlighted importance and priority for the continued firefighter and training development.

This is not the first time Belize has received Japanese assistance and cooperation in emergency response preparedness. In January, 2017, Belize received three command vehicles from Japan as a donation for use by the Police Department, National Emergency Management Organisation and National Fire Service during the time of crisis.

The fleet expansion also includes specialised training to Belize’ emergency-response fleet, it also includes the specialised training for Belizean firefighters, planned in January 2027, to ensure the professional and effective usage of the equipment by the emergency personnel.