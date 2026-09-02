‘This by-election is about delivery’: McDougall rallies DLP ahead of Roseau North vote

McDougall noted this by-election is not about personalities, noise or who can make the loudest accusation but it is about delivery.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit and Dominica Labour Party (DLP) Roseau North candidate Ashma McDougall, along with other party officials, addressed the party’s National Executive held at the Goodwill Primary School on Saturday, August 29, 2026, ahead of the September 7 by-election.

Prime Minister Skerrit noted the party’s programmes, including housing assistance, the allowance for residents 65 and over, and the National Employment Programme (NEP). He also warned that opposition proposals to shrink the public service would put those programmes at risk.

They want to stop it. But they're not talking about stopping the millions of taxes they are paying in Dominica.

Skerrit also mentioned the government’s tax reforms, noting that income tax rates have fallen from 20%, 30% and 40% when the DLP took office in 2000, along with the tax threshold of $12,000.

From that the tax went down to 15%, 25% and 45% over the years, whenever they had a chance, and also increased the tax threshold to $30,000.

In this year’s budget of 2026/2027, the Dominica Labour Party removed the income tax and replaced all of that with a single tax of 10%.

And in this budget, the Labor Party went to Parliament and removed the income tax, removed the 15%, we removed the 25%, we remove the 35% and replace all of that with 10%. A dramatic and revolutionary change,”he said.

He further emphasised that the DLP is focusing on the future to build a modern economy, where the people of Dominica can have multiple more opportunities.

Because we're not only looking at what we have done, we're looking to the future to build a modern economy. An economy where young people can find the decent jobs and higher paying jobs. More opportunities for artists, more opportunities for farmers, more opportunities for our small business owners, ensuring that we build an economy that can sustain us, that can raise revenue, he said.

He lastly urged the supporters to back McDougall in the by-election, and also noted that the party remains confident of victory on September 7.

McDougall noted this by-election is not about personalities, noise or who can make the loudest accusation but it is about delivery.

This by-election is about delivery. What have we done? What are we doing? Those are the questions that really matter, she said.

She highlighted that she has learnt a lot through months of door-to-door campaigning across the constituency, starting from Pottersville, Goodwill, Fond Cole, Stock Farm, Yampiece, Lewisville, Tarish Pit, Gutter Village, Morne Daniel, St. Edmond etc.

She noted that because of all those places they visited and people they met, their approach to development is not going to be a “one-size-fits-all” approach.

As they have identified different priorities for each community. Following that, she noted, In Goodwill and Portersville, they will work on strengthening the commercial enterprise, infrastructure, accessibility and economic opportunities for residents.

She also noted that there is still unfinished business in the constituency, which she wants to improve and focus on for the betterment of Dominicans after she wins the by-election.