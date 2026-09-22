Trinidad and Tobago: Woman dies after falling ill during beauty treatment in Curepe

A 45-year-old woman died after becoming unresponsive while preparing for a cellulite treatment at a beauty and weight-loss business in Curepe.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 45-year-old woman has reportedly died after falling ill during a routine beauty treatment in Curepe, Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday, September 18. The woman allegedly fell ill while getting prepared to undergo a cellulite procedure.

The deceased has been identified as Abigail Andrews.

According to the reports, Andrews had visited an apartment on McClean Street in Curepe, at roughly 6:00 p.m., for the treatment at a beauty and weight loss business known as Living Lovelly.

The police officers reported that at about 6:58 p.m., Andrews was lying on the massage bed as the preparations for the procedure were underway when the owner of the business noticed that her body stiffened.

Andrews then began shaking violently and the owner noted that some fluid was subsequently coming out of her mouth.

The business owner immediately contacted the emergency medical services as she observed Andrews’ condition worsening.

The emergency personnel reported at the scene and carried out necessary procedures, providing immediate treatment and medical help to Andrews. She was then rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

She received immediate further medical attention at the hospital, but was pronounced dead by the doctors despite the treatment.

Additional reports noted that a post-mortem examination is scheduled which is expected to help determine the official cause of the death.

The incident has raised concerns among the people over the internet as a user commented, “Hmm, body stiffness on the examination table, violent convulsions and her mouth frothing.

What happened before preparing for the procedure, Did she have a medical condition Was she given anything to drink or any injections while they were prepping. Some people have allergies to medication and anesthesia.”

Another user commented, “She did not start the procedure, what happened was before she started the treatment. So why are all these comments warning women. I want to know what the autopsy says before I can even assume what happened to her. My regards and sympathy to her family, friends and close ones.”

Further police investigations concerning the circumstances of the incident remain underway.