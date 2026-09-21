Bahamas: American tourist alleges assault after rejecting sexual advance from jet-ski operator

Police in New Providence are investigating after a 25-year-old American visitor reported that she was punched after rejecting an alleged sexual advance from a jet ski operator.

Bahamas: An American tourist aged twenty-five-years old, recognised as Briana Bazel from Ohio, has accused that a man had punched her face while she met that person during touring Goodman’s Bay in Nassau, New Providence, following the denial of asked sexual favor by the man.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has verified that a complaint was lodged by the authorities and the case is under the process of an investigation. Based on the statement made by Bazel, she and her friend reached The Bahamas on September 10, 2026 and had made an online booking for a jet-ski excursion.

Following the cancellation of the booking of a jet-ski excursion, the women came across a man at Goodman’s Bay the next day, who introduced himself as a jet-ski operator and travel guide. She revealed that the man volunteered visiting attractions sites and jet-ski facilities and directed another man as a taxi operator to them.

Bazel informed that both the women spent a large part of the day at the attraction site, visiting restaurants and travelling on jet skis. Subsequently that night, they met with two men a second time and were brought to a bar in the Palm Tree Avenue area. Bazel reported that the watersports operator subsequently asked to leave citing the reason for the loud music.

She informed regional media that a man who approached her conveyed a hope of having sex with her. Bazel stated she refused the approach and tried to walk away, following which the man reportedly held her arm and punched her in the face. She sustained a cut and swelling at her upper lip and stated in the starting she had faced problems in eating and drinking due to the injury.

Bazel and her friend were later transported to the Grove Police Station, where she lodged a complaint. Police subsequently released a wanted flyer of a 20-year-old man wanted for causing injury. Bazel identified the man accused shown in the flyer as the person who she alleged attacked her. The investigation into the incident along with the search for an accused is undergoing.