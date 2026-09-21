Grenada’s V’ghn wins Jab Artist of the Year at Caribbean Music Awards

Grenadian soca artiste V’ghn won Jab Artist of the Year at the 2026 Caribbean Music Awards in Trinidad and Tobago, where he also performed alongside fellow Grenadian artistes Lil Kerry and Muddy.

Trinidad & Tobago: The Caribbean Music Awards were hosted at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on September 19, 2026. This represented the first ever occasion when the awards were organised in the Caribbean following three earlier editions of the event being hosted at Brooklyn, New York. Over 250 nominated individuals participated throughout more than 40 categories.

V’ghn joined the ceremony with seven nominations, positioning him among those artists of 2026 who held the highest number of nominations. His nominations included multiple areas of soca and Jab music, consisting of Soca Performer of the Year, Male Soca Artist of the Year, Soca Collaboration of the Year, Soca Impact Award, Jab Artist of the Year and Jab song of the Year.

Based on the post-awards records, the Grenadian artist, V’ghn won the Jab Artist of the Year title. He also entertained the audience during the event by performing on stage, accompanied by fellow artists of Grenada, Lil Kerry and Muddy who were available on the stage representing Grenada through the performance at an event.

V’ghn also shared about his achievement through a Facebook post.

Jab nomination for V’ghn was specifically notable as the awards for Jab Artist and Jab Song of the Year were recently introduced and included for the 2026 awards. The Jab Artist genre included Capital Jab, Dred Lion, Khalifah, Muddy, Jab King, Lil Kerry, Tallpree and V’ghn.

V’ghn’s song “Jab Decisions,” a collaborative track with Terra D Governor, was also featured in a nomination race for the Jab Song of the Year title. According to the confirmed post-awards reports, V’ghn’s is verified as the Jab Artist of the Year winner but does not verify if “Jab Decisions” won the Jab Song of the Year title.

However, the recent title signifies an important milestone for Grenada and the artist V’ghn, representing the country’s Jab and soca music at a region’s significant Caribbean music award events.