Guyana: Body of missing teen found near Dukestown Foreshore

The 14-year-old, was found dead near Dukestown Foreshore as police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Guyana: The body of a 14-year-old boy was found near the Dukestown Foreshore in Corriverton, Berbice. He has been identified as Devanand Balram, also known as “Whiteboy”, from No. 60 Village in Corentyne.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Balram’s body was discovered by family members at 7:00 am on Wednesday after they continued searching for him around 6:00 am. He was reported missing on Sunday, July 13, following a suspected drowning at the Springlands Foreshore.

Police said that the body was found face down between some rocks in an advanced state of decomposition, wearing only boxer shorts.

A preliminary examination found no visible signs of foul play. The police have not ruled out homicide or suicide as of now.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, as officers continue working to find evidence by monitoring nearby CCTV footage and questioning the teen’s family or local people.

Locals have turned to social media to share their sympathies for the victim’s family and loved ones. One individual said, “So sad my sincere condolences to his family may God lift them up and give them the strength and courage to go through with their great loss and may his loving soul rest in peace.”

Another person stated, “My condolences to his mom and other family members, so sad. Rest in peace young man. Hope officers will soon find what happened to him.”