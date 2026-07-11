Bahamas: Homicide count rises to 35 after deadly shooting leaves two dead

A mass shooting in the Dumping Ground Corner area on Friday night left two men dead and three women injured, raising the Bahamas' murder count to 35 as police continue investigations into the attack.

Bahamas: The country’s homicide count has risen to 35 following a fatal shooting which took place at the Dumping Ground Corner area, south of Meadow Street, on Friday night that left two men dead and three women injured.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), ShotSpotter technology alerted the Police Control Room about a gunfire at around 9:15 pm. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man in his early 20s with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The emergency medical team at the location examined the body and declared the victim dead on the spot.

Preliminary investigations stated that a car pulled up outside a home in that area, before several people exited and started shooting at a group which had gathered outside. Four other people were also injured, including three women and a man in his early 30’s. They were all taken to the hospital.

Doctors later confirmed that the man died of his injuries, bringing the death toll from the shooting incident to two. The three women remain hospitalised, while no further details on their injuries have been revealed yet.

The victims are recorded as the 34th and 35th murders of this year. Police have launched an investigation into the case and are asking the public who may have seen something or have information which will help close the case to contact the police. No arrests have been made yet and no motive is known.

Locals have taken to social media to share their sympathies for the victims. One individual said, “Gee they dont care ....if its female or males ....just open fire on everyone....sad,” while another person stated, “Every other damn day. This is sad and pathetic.”