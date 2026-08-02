2026-08-02 18:49:35
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Trinidad and Tobago wins three more medals at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Jereem Richards, Nicholas Paul and the women’s 4x100m relay team added two silver medals and one bronze to Trinidad and Tobago’s tally as the country continued its campaign in Glasgow.

Written by Kofi Nelson

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Trinidad and Tobago: Jereem Richards claimed a silver medal in the men’s 200 metres race at the 2026 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday. Nigeria’s Samuel Ogazi clinched the gold medal in the race by clocking 44.25 seconds, while the bronze medal was won by Zakithi Nene of South Africa in 45.21 seconds.

Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago also won a silver medal in the men’s sprint cycling. He qualified for the final round after winning both his quarterfinal and semifinal races, he was defeated by Australia’s Leigh Hoffman in two consecutive rides.

The women’s 4x100 metres relay team also won a bronze medal after finishing the race in 43.07 seconds. Michelle-Lee Ahye, Shaniqua Bascombe, Reese Webster, and Leah Bertrand finished after Jamaica, who won gold in 42.65 seconds, while Canada claimed the silver in 42.76 seconds.

Shaniqua Bascombe won her second medal in the tournament after winning silver in the women’s 200 metres event on Friday.

In the women’s long jump, Tyra Gittens-Spotsville came in fifth (5th) with a best jump of 6.74 metres, while Janae De Gannes placed eleventh (11th) with 6.28 metres.

Jelanie Boyce exited the men’s -73 kilogram judo competition after losing by ippon to New Zealand’s Joel Robinson in the Round of 16.

At present, Trinidad and Tobago has a total of 7 medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which includes 3 silver medals and 4 bronze medals. The team has not won any gold medal since the start of the athletics events, positioning the island at 25th rank at the medal standings based on the number of gold medals.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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