Trinidad’s Bascombe captures her first silver medal in Commonwealth Games

Bascombe led the race through the opening 90 metres before finishing second in 22.35 seconds behind Adaejah Hodge, securing her first Commonwealth Games medal for Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinidad and Tobago’s Shaniqua Bascombe has captured her first Commonwealth Games medal in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday, July 31, by claiming the silver medal in the Women’s 200m Final, clocking at 22.35 seconds.

For some 90 metres, Bascombe took an early lead in the race, and stayed in front, however, Adaejah Hodge of British Virgin Island, took the lead and captured the gold in 22.07 seconds.

Alana Reid picked up bronze in 22.56 seconds.

As Bascombe completed the sprint, she was seen in tears, overwhelmed by the enormity of emotions of her achievement, as she knelt on the track.

Bascombe’s podium finish marks another proud moment for Trinidad and Tobago athletics on the international stage as it adds another medal to Team T&T’s tally.

The 22-year-old national sprinter delivered one of her fastest performances of the season against a strong Commonwealth field.

The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) congratulated Bascombe on her achievement.

Team TTO also congratulated Bascombe for her win and outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games.

“Bascombe delivered an outstanding performance on finishing second to British Virgin Islands’ Adaejah Hodge (22.07) to secure a memorable silver medal for Team TTO.

Congratulations, Shaniqua!!!!!”

A separate post covering Bascombe’s post-game interview by Team TTO noted, “That performance moves Bascombe to second all-time in TTO women’s 200m rankings, edging ever closer to the national record and sending a statement to the rest of the field.”

Bascombe's silver medal represents Trinidad and Tobago's strong tradition of success in sprinting and provides another boost for Team T&T as the competition continues to grow in Glasgow.