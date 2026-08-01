Saint Lucian Kisha Kay crowned first-ever female Groovy Soca Monarch

Kisha Kay made history as the first female winner of Saint Lucia’s Groovy Soca Monarch competition, dedicating the landmark victory to her supporters and inspiring a new generation of women in soca music.

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucian soca artist Kisha Kay has marked a significant milestone in the island’s cultural history by winning the Saint Lucia Groovy Soca Monarch title on the finals night in Castries.

Kisha Kay's win marks her as the first ever female artist to have won the Groovy Soca Monarch crown since the competition began. The win represents the artist’s years of perseverance, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in her craft.

She began her professional music career in 2014, and gained wider recognition in 2018 with her hit "The People Man (TPM)," which became a popular carnival anthem across the island.

Kisha has consistently worked to develop her artistry, delivering music that celebrates Saint Lucian culture and connecting with the audiences through authenticity, passion and energy. She has always remained committed to representing Saint Lucia with pride both at home and abroad.

During an interview, Kisha Kay said,”This victory is bigger than me."

She added, "It belongs to every person who believed in me, prayed for me, encouraged me, and stood beside me throughout this journey. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and incredibly humbled by the love that Saint Lucia has shown me."

Kisha extended her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had supported her and contributed to the milestone, , including her producers, sponsors and fans, and family, noting that the journey to the Groovy Soca Monarch title was truly a team effort.

I want to sincerely thank my producers, writers, musicians, engineers, choreographers, dancers, management team, and everyone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes. Your creativity, dedication, and countless hours of hard work helped bring this vision to life. This crown belongs to all of us.” "To every sponsor who invested in me and believed in my vision, thank you for standing with me. Your support allowed me to perform at my very best, and I am truly grateful for the trust you placed in me." "To every single person who streamed my music, shared my videos, attended my performances, voted, wore my colours, sent an encouraging message, or simply whispered a prayer on my behalf—thank you. You carried me through this journey, and I felt your love every step of the way," she said.

Kisha Kay has significantly worked as a mentor as well and has advocated for young talent. She has coached students preparing for school music competitions and has encouraged greater female participation in Junior Soca Monarch competitions, inspiring a new generation of performers to dream bigger.

This victory sends a powerful message that our young girls belong on every stage and in every competition. I hope they look at this moment and know that no dream is too big. If my journey inspires even one young woman to believe in herself, then this title carries an even greater purpose.

Kisha further said that the victory is not the finish line but the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

I remain committed to creating music that uplifts our people, celebrates our culture, and represents Saint Lucia proudly wherever I perform. I promise to continue working hard, growing as an artist, and giving my supporters every reason to celebrate with me.

Kisha further said,"This achievement belongs to all of Saint Lucia. Thank you for embracing me, believing in me, and making history with me. I share this crown with every one of you."

Kisha’s victory remains as a powerful reminder that perseverance, passion, and purpose can break barriers. This win begins a new chapter for women in Saint Lucian music and an inspiring legacy for future generations.