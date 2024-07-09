Groovy and Power Prelims is all set to enlighten Grenada

The Groovy will commence on July 10, 2024 and will light up the country with all the fun till July 12, 2024 with Tanteen Hardcourt. And, the power will head start on July 13, 2024 and will be in the country till July 15, 2024.

Grenada: Groovy and Power Prelims under Supermas 2024 to set their mark on July 10, 2024 to July 15, 2024.

This six days long event will spread all the positivity around the small nation. The event will take a start at night at 8:00 pm with the admission cost of $10.

The Groovy will commence on July 10, 2024 and will light up the country with all the fun till July 12, 2024 with Tanteen Hardcourt. And, the power will head start on July 13, 2024 and will be in the country till July 15, 2024.

The tickets to this event are available online through @Go2fete.com and the information to this can be availed from www.spicemasgrenada.com

Spicemas 2024 is the biggest event of Grenada, is an island’s tribute to the popular spice production. It is one of the most fast-paced and anticipated events which generally takes place in the months of July and August.

This will provide great experiences of the nation’s beauty and unique features to the explorers. Under its Spicemas experience, luxurious accommodations as well are added which include one’s own choice of single, double, triple, or quad occupancy from Groom’s Beach Hotel, Coyaba Beach Resort or Radisson Beach Resort.

Moreover, it will include an Island Tour as well where the explorers will get an opportunity to experience some of the natural wonders that Grenada has to offer. This includes beautiful waterfalls and lakes.

In Grenada, there is an Underwater Sculpture Park which is a home to several creations, and is the World’s first underwater sculpture park. The semi-guided snorkeling tour of the popular park.

There are several other places as well which can offer great excursions. This includes-