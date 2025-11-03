Grenada’s Zhane Fritz crowned Miss Caribbean UK 2025 in London 

Aaliyah Brown of Trinidad and Tobago placed first runner-up, while Tansy Daniel of St. Vincent and the Grenadines earned the second runner-up title.

Grenada: Zhane Fritz of Grenada has won the crown of Miss Caribbean UK 2025 during a vibrant celebration held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at the Shaw Theatre, London. The event featured Caribbean heritage, culture, talent and 10 finalists from across the Caribbean region.

The winner, Fritz, impressed the judges with her eloquence, confidence as well as strong representation of her Grenadian roots and secured the top honour during this year’s pageant. She also won the ‘Best Evening Dress’ award

Meanwhile, Kmari Wellington and Maurisa-Jae Issac represented Antigua and Barbuda and showcases the Antiguan culture on stage which further added to the diverse and spirited presence of the region at the event.

Following the pageant, social media was flooded with congratulatory posts with pageant organizer Jax Brown extending appreciation to all the participants. He said, “Congratulations to our Miss Caribbean UK Zhane Fritz,” and further thanked everyone who came out to support the finalists.

Several other locals took to Facebook to congratulate the winner with Bertha Joseph saying, “Aw what a show we had last night!! Such beauty, poise & intelligence. I'm super proud of all our contestants. As one of the Judges, I can say with all honesty that it was very difficult to choose because the quality and standards were very high and it was a serious competition. Congratulations to Zhan Fritz. Well done. Thanks to all the competitors.”

Fritz’s grandmother Gloria said, “Congratulations to my beautiful granddaughter for winning very proud of you.”

Miss Caribbean UK, an annual event, now in its 10th year is aimed at promoting, educating, inspiring and celebrating the historical and cultural impact of the Caribbean within the United Kingdom.