Miss Caribbean UK 2025 Grand Final set for Nov 1, featuring 11 finalists 

The 2025 pageantry competition finalists include exceptional women from across the Caribbean, each bringing their unique experience, beauty, talent, and passion to the Shaw Theatre stage on November 1.

United Kingdom: The highly anticipated Miss Caribbean UK 2025 pageant grand final returns on November 1, with eleven finalists set to vie for the prestigious crown. The women will be proudly representing the Caribbean diaspora and promoting its culture through beauty, talent, and advocacy.

The 2025 pageantry competition finalists has brought a group of exceptional women from around the Caribbean, all of which are set to bring their own experience, beauty, talent, and passion on the Shaw Theatre stage on November 1.

The 2025 finalists are Alexis Massiah of Barbados, Aliyah Brown of Trinidad and Tobago, Kayla Mitchell of Grenada, Kmari Wellington of Antigua and Barbuda, Maurisa-Jae Isaac of Antigua and Barbuda, Nayana Mena of Jamaica, Shanelle Webb of Jamaica, Starr-Annisse Elson-Williams of Jamaica, Storm-Cianne Ellis of Jamaica, Tansy Daniel of St. Vincent and Grenadines and Zhane Fritz of Grenada.

The grand finals are set to be in collaboration with Design Essentials who will be sponsoring the event with the winning finalist set to be honored with a “People’s Champion” crown, an elegant sash symbolising the public’s adoration, a luxurious gift basket overflowing with premium Design Essentials products.

The newly crowned Miss Caribbean 2025 UK Queen as well as People’s Champion will both be honoured with representing Design Essentials products during business events and product launches. The prestigious award and its prizes are only set to be one of the highlights of the evening at the Grand Finals.

The 11 ladies will be vying for the “People’s Champion” award with the winner set to be selected through public votes of the people.

The Miss Caribbean UK 2025 is more than just a pageant, but an event that promises a vibrant celebration of heritage, identity, and community. Bringing together finalists from across the Caribbean diaspora to showcase their stories and talents on the UK stage.

The November 1 night is expected to blend pageantry with performances such as music, dance, and talent displays that will be accompanied by the crowning moment.