PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar urges collective action against transnational crime at UN Assembly

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar, on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York has expressed her nation’s strong support and will to assist the US war on 'evil drug cartels' saying that “We will fight fire, with fire.”

The PM delivered a passionate address as she expressed that the Caribbean region is facing a growing threat from drug cartels, human traffickers, and organized crime gangs. She also emphasised that the tightening of protections at the US southern border has forced these criminal groups to shift their way of operations to the Eastern Caribbean.

She also stated that this has fueled the gang violence, arms trafficking and human smuggling into the Eastern Caribbean and the countries like Trinidad and Tobago. With that she described the Caribbean region as no longer a safe zone or a "zone of peace," citing the devastating impact of transnational crime on fragile societies.

Along with that Kamla has also declared that “Unless forceful and aggressive actions are taken, these evil drug cartels will continue their societal destruction.”

Further Kamla, showcased her gratitude to the US for their military presence in the Southern Caribbean, through which she believes it has been effective in disrupting cartel activity. Adding more to it she also voiced for the bold action towards the gangs to curb the cartels' influence, stating, "Unless forceful and aggressive actions are taken, these evil drug cartels will continue their societal destruction."

Persad further pledged that we will "fight fire with fire within the law," as she emphasised the need for collective actions to combat transnational crime.

Additionally, Persad-Bissessar has announced that Trinidad and Tobago will provide full support for the international security alliance which was unveiled by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which aimed at combating drug trafficking across the hemisphere and brought several South American nations, and Trinidad and Tobago to fight together.

Trinidad and Tobago is very committed to help and to contribute its resources and the nation’s capabilities to the alliance who are trying to combat drug cartels, in the light of the theme of this year’s General Assembly, which is “Better Together”, the prime minister stated.

With this she again emphasized the importance of cooperation, pointing towards the UN Office on Drugs and Crime's 2025 report, which describes the global drug economy as a threat to institutions, democracy, and development.

Along with that Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York also talked about several other matters including the worsening crisis in Haiti, also T&T to join the Security Council and many more.