Belize: Elderly carpenter Hector Arriola Sr. found dead at home 

Police were alerted after neighbours reported that Hector Arriola Sr. had not been seen for several days. His body was later found inside his Belama Phase 4 residence.

Belize: An old man was discovered dead at his residence in Belama Phase 4, Belize City, following which nearby citizens expressed worries that he had not been spotted for several consecutive days.

Based on the available information regarding the matter, police were informed about this in the afternoon of Sunday after the people found the man had not been seen for several days from the neighbourhood for about three days. Officers later reported to the incident site at the residence on Delcyia Goff Street to carry out an inspection.

Police allegedly recovered the deceased body of the man linked to the case at the residence. The dead body was reported to be found in an extensive state of decomposition. The circumstances in which the body was found revealed that the person is believed to have died for some time before the recovery.

The crime scene investigators allegedly reached at the scene and examined the house as part of their investigation. Following the inspection of the site, the body of the deceased was cleared and transferred to the morgue at Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital in Belize City.

The man was also called by the nickname “Hondo” by his known neighbours. The deceased was later known to be Hector Arriola Sr., a carpenter in Belize City.

As of now, according to the official accounts it has not been determined what caused the death of Arriola. There is also no autonomous or official confirmation regarding if the death was a result of any criminal activity in the case. The certain verification regarding the circumstances in which person died remains to be the subject of the further police inspection and the post-mortem reports.

The recovery of the dead body in such circumstances has directly raised concerns among the residents of Belama Phase 4 regarding the safety and security. Specifically after the neighbours reported the absence of Arriola for several days.

The authorities from Belize have earlier conducted a probe into the death of the residents of the Belama locality in such cases where the conditions surrounding the death were uncertain and were subsequently determined by the police investigation and forensic reports.

As of now, the case of the death of Hector Arriola Sr. must be regarded as an investigation underway. Additional details by the Belize Police Department and healthcare authorities regarding the death are expected to be disclosed shortly after the conclusion of the investigation and availability of the post-mortem examination reports.