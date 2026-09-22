Bahamas: Aeroméxico to launch first nonstop Mexico City-Nassau service in March 2027

The new 160-seat service will become the first scheduled nonstop link between Mexico City and Nassau, strengthening tourism, trade and business connections between the Bahamas and Latin America.

Bahamas: Aeroméxico is all set to launch nonstop service between Mexico City and Nassau in 2027 with the inaugural flight scheduled for March 19. The announcement was made by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism which welcomed this decision of the airline to introduce the new route.

The Ministry said that this new route will establish the first scheduled nonstop connection between the two destinations while boosting access to Latin American markets as well as creating opportunities for trade, tourism and investment.

According to the information, the 160-seat service will operate as flights AM740 and AM741 with connections planned aboard Boeing 737-800, 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 aircraft which are subject to operational requirements. This route is anticipated to provide visitors with onward access to other islands through Nassau.

Minister of Tourism Glenys Hanna Martin noted that Aeroméxico’s decision to connect Nassau and Mexico City is a landmark step in expanding the island nation’s reach across Latin America. She added that this first scheduled nonstop service boosts global connectivity, improves access from Mexico and the wider region and also supports the strategy to diversify source markets, widen economic opportunities for Bahamians and drive sustainable long-term tourism growth throughout the Bahamas.

It was further noted that the airlift department of the tourism ministry worked closely with Aeroméxico throughout the route evaluation as well as the development process while supporting market analysis, stakeholder engagement and destination readiness initiatives ahead of the launch. The expected result of the same is enhanced connectivity between Nassau and Mexico City as well as other major Mexican cities like Monterrey, Guadalajara, Mérida, Cancún, Querétaro and Tijuana as well as key markets throughout Central and South America.

Officials say that this new service supports the Bahamas’ strategy to diversify visitor arrivals beyond its traditional source markets while also building awareness among a growing segment of Latin American travellers who are seeking premium sun-and-sea destinations.

According to a research, beach vacations remain the preferred holiday choice for Mexican travellers which aligns closely with the Bahamas’ tourism offering as well as creates strong potential for growth across leisure travel, honeymoons, destination weddings, meetings as well as luxury tourism segments.

By linking The Bahamas to Aeroméxico’s extensive network, this new route boosts regional connectivity and also enhances access to a market of over 670 million people and one of the largest and fastest growing consumer bases of the world.