Bahamas: Nassau Cruise Port breaks daily passenger record with over 33,000 visitors

Six major cruise ships brought more than 33,000 passengers to Nassau in one day, surpassing the previous record and highlighting growing demand and economic benefits for local businesses.

Bahamas: Nassau Cruise Port set a new record as it welcomed over 33,254 cruise passengers in a single day on June 8, 2026, which is the highest single day total in the port’s history.

This surpassed the previous record of 30,538 passengers set March 11, 2025 by about 8.9 percent. The passengers arrived on the island onboard six major cruise ships. These include - Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, Caribbean Princess, and Disney Fantasy.

The CEO of NCP, Mike Maura Jr said, “This is a proud and meaningful achievement for Nassau Cruise Port and for The Bahamas.” It reflects the growing appeal of the nation and the strong partnerships between the port, cruise lines, tourism board members, and local business.

It represents economic opportunity across the destination. High-performing cruise days support retailers, restaurants, tour operators, transportation providers, attractions, artisans, entertainers, and a wide range of other Bahamian businesses that benefit from cruise passenger activity, said the CEO of Nassau Cruise Port.

The port also recorded a strong performance in 2025, as it welcomed 6.1 million cruise passengers and around 1,600 cruise ship calls. This highlighted Nassau’s position as the world’s busiest transit cruise port.

Welcoming more than six million cruise passengers in a single year reflects the confidence of our cruise partners, the strength of the destination, and the impact of ongoing investments to enhance the passenger experience and operational efficiency at the port, said Maura.

Nassau Cruise Port underwent a $350 million waterfront redevelopment that included six expanded berths, 700-feet long mega yacht berth, a new marina, a 3,000-seat amphitheater, and over 60 retail stores.

These investments also helped the port accommodate larger ships and increasing numbers of cruise guests while supporting tourism related businesses throughout New Providence.

NCP was also nominated for Caribbean’s Leading Cruise port 2026 at the World Travel Awards and was named Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port in 2008. This also strengthened the island’s position as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean.