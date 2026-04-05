Jamaica police fatally shoot most-wanted man in Trelawny

A man identified as Oral Cole, described by police as Manchester’s most wanted, was killed during a gunfire exchange in Albert Town, while an officer survived after being shot in the chest.

Jamaica: A man known as Oral Cole was shot and killed by the police on Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Trelawny. Police said that he was the most wanted man from Manchester, who they have been searching for a long time.

According to the officials, the police dispatched teams for a search operation from Manchester with Cole as the main target. He was also described as a great threat to many communities.

Police stated that Cole was found in the Albert Town area. He was armed with a gun and fired at the officers. The police returned fire as self-defense, during which one of the officers was shot in the chest but survived due to a bullet proof vest.

Both the injured officer and Cole were taken to the Percy Junior Hospital in Manchester. Cole was declared dead at the scene by the doctor on-site, while the officer was immediately treated and released later.

Police recovered a .40 calibre pistol that was taken from Cole. The case was also brought to the attention of the Independent Commission of Investigations. Superintendent Carey Duncan said that the operation proved the strength and resilience of his team. He also warned criminals against approaching the police with weapons.

Police shared Cole’s extensive criminal past. It goes back to November 9, 2016, when he was first charged for shooting with intent. In June 2023, he escaped the Black River Lock-Up, where he was charged and arrested with robbery. It also included aggravating circumstances.

He was also tied to a number of violent crimes in 2025. Cole was reported as a person of interest in many serious cases. This included the murder of Constantine Myers in June 2025 and the murder of farmer Ojay Gooden in October 2025. He was also connected to a rape case in December 2022.

The Independent Commission of Investigations report that 77 people have been killed by security forces this year. Most of them have been in an act of self-defense.