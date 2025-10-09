Jamaica records 49th murder as 38-year-old Roy Paul Annikie fatally stabbed in St Ann’s

The tragic incident reportedly occurred around 11:45 p.m. on October 7, when Annikie, of Traceyville, Lime Hall, was present in his community.

Jamaica: A 38-year-old was fatally stabbed by an unknown assailant on Tuesday night, further pushing Jamaica’s murder count to 49. The victim has been identified as Roy Paul Annikie, confirmed the police.

According to confirmed sources, the tragic incident reportedly occurred around 11:45 p.m. on October 7, when Annikie of Traceyville, Lime Hall was in his community. The 38-year-old was reportedly approached by the unknown assailant who stabbed and killed him before fleeing the scene.

The St Ann’s Bay Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the murder as they seek to identify the person responsible for the stabbing.

Although the recent homicide brings the total to 49 murders in St Ann's division so far this year, ranking second to St Andrew South division, which leads the nation with 61 homicides so far in 2025.

The St Ann's division has seen a 20% increase over last year's total of 41 deaths as of October 7, compared to 48 homicides recorded by the police on October 4. Furthermore, the St Ann’s police division is the only division among 19 other police divisions to have an increase in murder rates year after year.

Reportedly, so far in 2025, the top five police divisions to record most homicides are the St Catherine South which recorded 45 murders, the St James division with a record of 44 murders, and St Catherine North with 43 murders.

Following the incident, citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to express their condolences and shock over the current number of murders in the country with one user writing, “Things are getting really bad.. like really bad.. every minute so.” Another wrote, “Crime has declined by 36% this year, but the focus should be the solution to the problem to prevent a further increase by year end. I haven't heard from the police what plan they are going to put in place to prevent a further increase in crime and especially in the upcoming festive season which is Christmas holiday.”