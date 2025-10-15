Jamaica: Manchester farmer and his dog chopped to death in Canewood District

Police reports state that Young’s body was discovered by residents around 9:00 p.m. on October 12, along the roadway in the Canewood district near Mile Gully.

Jamaica: The Jamaica Constabulary Force has launched an investigation into the grisly killing of 39-year-old Shyan Young along with his dog who were found chopped up on the roadside under unclear circumstances on Sunday night.

According to police reports, Young’s body was found by residents around 9:00 p.m. on October 12 along the roadway in the Canewood district near Mile Gully.

The residents of Canewood district, who stumbled upon Young's chopped body resting near his also butchered dog, quickly contacted the police. Upon police’s arrival, Young was uncovered lying on his back with multiple chop wounds all over his body

Upon processing the scene, the police transported Young to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Young was reportedly a resident of Epping Forest, Comfort Hall in Manchester and a farmer. The circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be uncovered.

Citizens of Jamaica have taken to Facebook to condemn the violent acts that seem to be constantly happening in Manchester, with one user writing, “What's going on in Manchester? Every day it's in the news for all the wrong reasons. Manchester, lunatics on the loose.”

Another citizen wrote, “I was born and grew up in Canewood , where it used to be so peaceful and violent free. The people there are so warm and loving. I don't know what went wrong. My condolences to his family and the entire Epping Forest community.”