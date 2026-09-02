‘Nothing makes you less capable’: Ashma McDougall fires up Yampiece ahead of Roseau North vote

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told supporters the DLP will remain in government after the September 7 by-election, while urging Roseau North residents to back candidate Ashma McDougall.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party held a public meeting in the Yampiece community on September 1, for Roseau North candidate Ashma McDougall, ahead of the by-election that is scheduled for September 7, 2026.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the residents from the community at the meeting, urging them to back McDougall over the opposition candidates, while pointing to the DLP's record on housing, education and disaster response as reasons for voters to return the party to the seat.

Skerrit noted that opposition had been absent from the constituency for years. He mentioned to the residents that McDougall had been the one knocking on doors and listening to their concerns.

They have not come to see you and to hear from you. As a matter of fact, you have not seen them since 2019, he said.

He also noted that the by-election would not affect the government, since the DLP already holds 18 seats, but said Roseau North mattered to him as much as other constituencies because of the years he has spent engaging with residents there.

Come the morning of September 8th, Labor will still be in government because now we have 18 seats and Labor will be there for a very long time based on what Dominican people are saying.

Skerrit further highlighted the constituency's development plans, pointing to the new international airport and a planned $75 million cruise village project, arguing both would bring more visitors, and by extension more business, to vendors, taxi operators and tour guides in the area.

He also noted the transformation of the Goodwill Secondary School into a technical and vocational education centre, tuition-free access to the Dominica State College, and continued investment in agriculture, small business grants and low-interest loans through the AID Bank.

Further he highlighted the government's housing programme, and told the residents that 218 homes have been set to be handed over to families in the coming weeks.

Skerrit said, Multiply 218 by 450,000 and it'll tell you how much money we're spending for this 218 homes that we're giving to families to improve themselves and to maintain their dignity so that they move from where they are to better housing for their family for the senior citizens.

Money in the bank is of no value to government. The people cannot pay their bills, he added.

Skerrit lastly closed by urging the residents to come out and vote as families on the morning of September 7, and to help get others in the community to the polls and back Ashma McDougall.

Ashma McDougall, the candidate for Roseau North also addressed the community, urging the residents to support her and support the Dominica Labour Party. She rhetorically questioned the residents, "Where do you see yourself in 5 years from today?”

Do you imagine yourself still saying or asking where the opportunities are? she added.

She emphasised on how she envisions Yampiece in the next years, noting that the young residents of Yampiece are highly talented and can put that talent in sustainable businesses here in Roseau North.

The skills that you have into sustainable businesses within the Roseau North constituency, she said.

She added, “But I do understand that empowerment requires partnership.”

Ashma also emphasised that, There is nothing about being from Yampiece that makes you less capable than anybody else in Dominica.

She said that your address does not determine your intelligence, talent, ambition or your future.

The meeting also featured remarks and addresses from other DLP officials, as the party further continues its campaign stops ahead of the by-election.