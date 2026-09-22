Guyana: 24-year-old woman dies one week after car crash in Corentyne

Police said the vehicle left the road and plunged into a trench after the driver reportedly swerved to avoid a donkey on Auchlyne Public Road in Corentyne.

Guyana: A 24-year-old woman has died, one week after getting injured in a car accident at Auchlyne Public Road, Corentyne. The incident occurred when the driver swerved to avoid a donkey and lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Reanna Ramkisson of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne, who succumbed to the injuries on Monday.

According to the police, the accident happened around 10:20 p.m., on September 14 and involved a motor car, registered PYY 6384, which is owned by Elvin Tullakarnum of East Canje and was being driven by 25-year-old Richard Gobin of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

Investigators noted that the car was travelling west along the southern drive lane of Auchlyne Public Road at a fast rate of speed when a donkey ran from the southern side of the road into its path.

Gobin reportedly swerved right to avoid hitting the animal but lost control, and the car ended up in a trench on the northern side of the road.

Ramkisson, who was in the front passenger seat, got trapped inside the vehicle and was injured. Public-spirited citizens helped pull her free, and she was immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where she was treated for fluid in her lungs and kept under observation.

As per the reports, she was discharged the following morning but was readmitted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital roughly three hours later after complaining that she felt unwell.

She was later placed in the Intensive Care Unit, where her condition was initially described as stable.

Police officers visited the scene shortly after the crash was reported, and said the investigation is ongoing. Gobin was subsequently arrested and taken into custody for further questioning.

The officials contacted the family members about Ramkisson's death and said they were devastated and too grief-stricken to discuss the circumstances of the accident in detail.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.