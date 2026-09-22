Belize: Man shot during machete confrontation in Santa Elena on Independence Day

Police are investigating after a confrontation between two related men escalated into a shooting at a property near the MIDH compound in Santa Elena.

Belize: A man has allegedly been shot and injured in Santa Elena, Belize, shortly after 6:00 on the evening of Monday, September 21, during an event in relation to Belize's Independence Day.

The authorities have confirmed that the shooting incident happened at a property next to the MIDH compound on George Price Highway in Santa Elena.

Witnesses reported that a confrontation between two related males escalated when one of the men pulled a machete.

As the tension between them rose, the other man took out a firearm and shot, which resulted in the man armed with the machete being injured.

The police officers arrived shortly after the incident. They reported that the victim who was injured was taken to hospital for treatment.

His condition has not been officially confirmed or disclosed as he is currently being tended to by experts.

Preliminary reports noted that no arrests have been reported yet, and police have not issued an official statement identifying either individual involved in the incident.

This incident follows a series of violent crimes reported across Belize in the days surrounding this year's Independence Day celebrations and also several shooting incidents registered across the nation during the holiday period.

The incident during the independence day has triggered anger as well as concerns among the residents of Belize, as a user commented, “Independence Day and dis again? Dis violence really make no sense. You can't even celebrate in peace widout somebody pulling. We need police to step up patrol and security during the holiday, cause many people do get hurt. Prayers for the victim, hope he recover quick."

This is a developing story. More information, including the identities of the individuals involved, the victim's condition, and police action, is expected to be disclosed by the authorities soon as investigations are ongoing.