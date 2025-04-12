Guyana: Mother dies in Berbice River after saving 5-year-old son from sinking boat

Lindie had departed New Amsterdam on Monday for a trip upriver and was on her return journey when the vessel encountered several difficulties and overturned.

Guyana: A 31-year-old, who was a mother of two, reportedly lost her life on Friday morning after the boat she was travelling in capsized in the Berbice River. According to the police reports, the victim has been identified as Kayandra Lindie, a resident of East Canje, Berbice in Guyana.

Reports claim that Lindie had departed New Amsterdam on Monday for a trip upriver and was on her return journey when the vessel encountered several difficulties and overturned.

During her desperate fight to stay alive, Lindie made her last effort to ensure that her five-year-old son was safely removed from the capsized vessel in which they both were trapped.

It is said that several other passengers were onboard at the time of the incident. They were rescued and immediately rushed to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment. The police officials in Guyana said that they have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the reason behind the vessel’s overturning.

The vessel was operated by 34-year-old Aldwayn Den Hart of Sand Hills Village, Berbice River.

Brother of the deceased, Kesseon Lindie recalled what he was told transpired and said, “She left to go in the river, um, yesterday and she planned to come out this morning back with the passenger boat on the way, coming out from the river. They got into an accident, and, um, the boat capsized and the water in the boat.”

He added that his sister had managed to get her son off the boat first, and there were other passengers who were also injured while exiting the vessel.

The brother added that some people said that the boat hit something, but nobody is sure about what really happened because it was night as the incident took place around 4 or 5 am. He further said that the victim’s son is having a hard time coping up with his mother’s death.