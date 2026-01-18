Dominica makes 300 acres of state land available at $1 per acre to boost agriculture 

Dominica: The government of Dominica has made 300 acres of state-owned land available for lease at a cost of one dollar per acre per year as part of a new initiative to support agriculture and agro-processing across the country.

The programme is being implemented through the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Development and is aimed at encouraging youth participation, investment and enterprise within the agricultural sector. Lands will be allocated in parcels ranging from one to five acres and leased for an initial period of five years with an option for renewal once the land continues to be used for approved purposes.

While sharing the development, Housing Minister Melissa Poponne Skerrit said that the initiative is intended to put idle lands into productive use while strengthening food security creating employment and reducing reliance on imported food. By offering land at a minimal cost, the programme removes a major barrier faced by young people and small entrepreneurs seeking to enter farming and related industries.

The lands identified under the programme are located in several communities including Newfoundland, Londonderry, Woodford Hill, Wesley, Morne Prosper, Newtown Charlotte Valley, Salisbury, Pointe Cassé, Wotten Waven, Blenheim, Delices, Warner and Castle Bruce. The wide geographic spread is expected to ensure inclusive participation and balanced rural development.

In addition to traditional farming, the initiative supports aquaculture and agro-processing allowing participants to move beyond primary production and create value-added activities. This approach is expected to increase incomes improve supply chains and strengthen resilience within the agricultural sector.

Minister Melissa Skerrit said that the applications for the land leases are being facilitated through the Ministry of Agriculture where interested individuals can obtain further details on eligibility and application procedures.

The initiative reflects the Government’s continued focus on delivering practical solutions that support youth enterprise food security and sustainable economic growth across Dominica.