SVG Air rolls out special summer fares from Barbados and Grenada ahead of busy season

Whether you're attending the vibrant festivals, snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, or simply relaxing on the beach, SVG Air's convenient flights and competitive prices make it an ideal time to plan your Caribbean getaway.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: As the busy tourist season is approaching in the Caribbean, SVG Air is offering special fares for travellers seeking to travel from Barbados and Grenada to St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The airline invited everyone to take benefit of these discounts whether they are jumping up for Vincy Mas, chipping down the road at Crop Over, getting wild at Spice Mas or just soaking up the sunshine, the airline has special fares to get the travellers there.

According to the information, the cost per ticket from St Vincent and the Grenadines to Barbados is EC $637.55 while from Barbados to SVG, the cost per ticket is EC $708.01. Meanwhile, the fare per ticket from Grenada to SVG will cost EC $376.45 and from SVG to Grenada is EC $479.75.

The rates above are for one way ticket and are valid until August 31, 2025, said the airline.

Notably, this small airline is offering daily flights to and from St Vincent, Canouan, Bequia, Union Island, Barbados, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and Carriacou and these special fares will ease the travellers to travel regionally during the busy tourist season.

Since 1990, the airline has provided excellent service to its customers in inter-Caribbean travel and tourism. Beginning with a single pilot and one aircraft, the airline has now grown to operate 7 aircraft throughout the region with bases in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Carriacou, Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda.

Travellers looking to explore the beauty of St Vincent and the Grenadines can enjoy the island's stunning beaches, vibrant culture as well as breathtaking landscapes. From the iconic Tobago Cays to the majestic La Soufrière volcano, SVG offers a diverse range of experiences that cater to all interests.

With SVG Air's special fares, visitors can easily hop between islands and explore the unique charm of each destination.