SVG Air to connect St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua starting 24 Nov

Thursday, 7th November 2024
Monday, 4th November 2024

The SVG Air has announced new inter island routes, connecting St Vincent and the Grenadines, Castries St Lucia, Canefield Dominica as well as Antigua.  

The airline, which majorly offers charter flight services said that their new route will begin from 24 November onwards.  

The airline claims that this new route will offer convenient and efficient travel for business as well as leisure Travellers.  The service will be provided four days a week on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. 

The first flight as per this schedule will depart from St Vincent for Castries St Lucia at 9 am on the 24th of November. The short 30 minutes flight will land at about 9:30pm, shortly after taking off. 

As part of the extensive schedule, the next flight one hour is set to fly at 9:45 am from Castries to Canefield Dominica and landing at 10:45am. Shortly after at 11am, it will depart for Antigua.  

Notably, the aircraft will fly from Antigua at 16:00, reaching Dominica at 17:00, followed by 17:15 departure from Dominica and 18:15 arrival in Castries St Lucia, coming back to St Vincent at 19:00 after taking off at 18:30.  

Mark Bayne, Director of SVG Air, said they are delighted to expand their services with the new route, adding that this will make travel between the islands more accessible and enjoyable. Furthermore, the airline added that the commencement is also a step towards strengthening ties with the sister Caribbean islands.  

“SVG Air looks forward to welcoming travellers onboard as we continue to serve the Caribbean with reliable and efficient flights,” added Bayne in a press release.  

The announcement comes as the Caribbean region gears up for the tourism season. This enhanced connectivity will allow inter island tourists to explore more of the Eastern Caribbean with ease of travel, making them see more in a shorter period of time.  

Monica Walker

