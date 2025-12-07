2025-12-07 12:36:47
St Vincent: Woman charged for assaulting hairdresser with steel gate

She appeared before the Serious Offences Court on December 4 and pleaded guilty to the assault charges.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Akiesha Williams, 36, has been arrested and charged with assault after striking a 47-year-old hairdresser on the face with a steel gate, causing bodily harm, on Wednesday.

According to investigations by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the assault reportedly took place on December 3 after the 36-year-old resident of Questelles intentionally struck the 47-year-old hairdresser of Campden Park on her face, with a steel gate causing her actual bodily harm.

Following the assault, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force launched an investigation, arrested and charged Williams with assault and on December 4, she appeared before the Serious Offences Court and pleaded guilty to the assault charges against the 47-year-old hairdresser.

Although the presiding Magistrate entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, the conditions of her station bail continued while the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court set for December 11, 2025.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

