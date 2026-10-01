2026-10-01 13:56:21
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Tobago nurse injured in alleged chopping attack, husband dies in house fire

Tobago nurse Nicoya Bernard-Paul was seriously injured in an alleged domestic attack at her Signal Hill home, while her husband later died after a fire at the residence.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A nurse from Tobago has been allegedly chopped by her husband in Signal Hill, Tobago. She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The victim has been identified as Nicoya Bernard. However, no additional details concerning the circumstances of the attack, the timing of the attack, or the condition of the victim have been disclosed yet.

The incident came to public knowledge after a social media post by a user named Liz Williams circulated widely over the internet.

Tobago nurse Nicoya Bernard chopped by her husband in Signal Hill Tobago: She is now in ICU,” the post noted.

Through another post, Williams revealed that the man then attempted to burn down their home.

According to the reports, Bernard’s husband, Steve Paul, was found dead at the home and a disabled teenager was also rescued from the scene.

Eyewitness Leroy Fraser noted that while driving down Luke Road, he spotted heavy smoke and upon seeing the smoke intensify, they parked their car quickly and approached the scene.

A neighbour there informed them that a house nearby is on fire and that a woman has been injured, reportedly “chopped.” Fraser immediately rushed to assist the injured woman, covering her and taking her to the hospital without hesitation. Bernard reportedly suffered chop wounds to her neck and body.

People online appreciated Fraser’s efforts and his bravery for acting and getting the woman to the hospital on time.

A user commented, “A Very selfless Act by this gentleman...all these sad stories about domestic abuse ending tragically. Pray she and her special needs son recover well from the Trauma. God's Blessings Mr. Fraser.”

Another post by Liz Williams shows the firefighters operating at the scene to control the blaze at their home.

The Hunters Search and Rescue Team, through a social media post disclosed the official information regarding the matter.

A horrifying incident was reported in Signal Hill, Tobago, on Wednesday morning, September 30, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m. A Tobago nurse, Nicoya Bernard-Paul, is currently warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was reportedly chopped about her body by her husband, Steve Paul, during a violent incident at their home,” the post noted.

Further details concerning the incident will be revealed as it becomes available as the investigations remain ongoing.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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