2026-10-01 13:56:11
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Guyana: Six-year-old Chinese national dies after alleged chopping in Parika

A six-year-old Chinese national, identified as Ifeng Cao, died after sustaining a chop wound to the neck in Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A six-year-old Chinese national child has been reported dead on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, in Guyana, as the reports noted that he was allegedly murdered that afternoon. The child has been identified as Ifeng Cao.

According to the reports, the victim sustained a chop wound to his neck during an incident at around 3:45 p.m., which involved a male Chinese national.

The child was immediately taken to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital where he was examined by the doctors and pronounced dead on arrival.

The Chinese national man allegedly responsible for the incident has been arrested by the police as he remains in police custody.

Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security visited the family of six-year-old victim, Ifeng Cao and spoke with his family at the Ezekiel Funeral Home.

Minister Persaud expressed her deepest condolences to Ifeng’s parents and family for this unimaginable loss. She assured them that the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security stands ready to provide the necessary support and assistance during this difficult time.

The minister was also accompanied by the Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency, Levine Gouveia.

The incident has raised serious concerns and triggered a debate online amongst the people as a user commented, “Another child, another 6 yrs old. Blood again. (What the eyes see and the ears hear the mind believes) This is how the media distracts an programs the mind. Anybody ever ask themselves why guyanese complain about the Chinese daily but can't stop spending money by them? Y'all ever ask yourselves why the guyanese people keep struggling an complaining about this corupt government but can't hold one head to overthrow them? Dark forces One day everything will be revealed and exposed for the world to see.

Investigations into the matter remain ongoing as further information will be revealed as it becomes available.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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