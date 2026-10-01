Bahamas: One-month-old infant dies after being brought unresponsive to police station

Police are investigating the death of a one-month-old girl who was brought unresponsive to the Carmichael Road Police Station early Wednesday after reportedly developing a high fever.

Bahamas: The Bahamian Police are investigating the death of a one-month-old infant girl, after she was found in an unresponsive state and taken to the Carmichael Road Police Station in New Providence in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

According to the preliminary reports available, a woman reached the Carmichael Road Police Station just after midnight carrying the infant. The woman told the officers that the baby had been suffering from a high fever before becoming unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were dispatched to the police station to examine the child, after which the infant was pronounced dead.

The officials investigating the case, interviewed the deceased infant’s mother, who provided the investigators with additional details related to the medical history of the baby. Police were informed that the baby had suffered from various health issues before her death and the infant had been taken to the hospital twice during the previous weekend.

Based on the information disclosed to investigators, the infant was undergoing medical treatment during those two visits to the hospital and was discharged from the medical care during both visits.

As of now, the police and concerned officials have not disclosed any official information regarding the cause and circumstances surrounding the death of the baby girl. The retrieved information regarding the medical reports of the baby during her treatment in the hospital do not establish any confirmations about her medical condition or the kind of medical difficulties the infant experienced before her death.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the infant's death, the medical difficulties she was suffering from or whether the death resulted from any pre-existing medical condition or any infectious disease.

However, during the time of reporting, details regarding where the baby was brought from have not been disclosed.